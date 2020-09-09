Bunny Wailer on recovery road

REGGAE singer Bunny Wailer is responding favourably to therapy in a private rehabilitation facility, according to his manager Maxine Stowe.

“He's doing much better. He's progressing. It's slow, but it's not backwards,” she told the Jamaica Observer. “Time is the master.”

Wailer, 73, was admitted to a Kingston-based hospital on July 20 after a massive stroke. He was discharged several weeks later and is undergoing rehabilitation. This was his second stroke in two years.

In May, Bunny Wailer was shaken by the disappearance of his partner of more than 50 years, Jean “Sister Jean” Watt. Watt, 70, who suffers from memory loss, has not been heard from since.

The family is also offering a cash reward for her safe return home.

The Duhaney Park police are investigating.

“We're still asking for prayers for his continued recovery... Sister Jean is still missing and that is still weighing heavily on us and for her to be found in a satisfactory manner,” said Stowe.

Hailing from Trench Town, Bunny Wailer's given name is Neville Livingston. He is a founding member of The Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Marley died of cancer in May 11, 1981, while Tosh was killed at his St Andrew home on September 11, 1987.

Bunny Wailer's albums include Blackheart Man, released in 1976, and Rock 'n' Groove which came out five years later. His hit songs include Cool Runnings, Ballroom Floor, Crucial, and Bald Head Jesus.

In 2017, the Jamaican Government awarded Bunny Wailer an Order of Merit, the country's fourth highest honour. The Government again recognised his contribution to Jamaican music in February 2019 with a Reggae Gold Award.