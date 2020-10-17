Busy Signal urges caution

BUSY Signal teams with London-based Digi Vybz Records for the song Juvie Slow Down.

The song, featured on the Life Too Sweet rhythm, is set for release digitally on October 23.

“It's the way how the youths today are behaving. Some a dem just a rush. Whatever they are rushing, once they are alive it will come to them. So a dem likkle levels deh, and me can send the message through mi song, so the wise can listen and take heed. It's just a natural positive message,” Busy Signal told Jamaica Observer.

Producer David “Digital” Larwood of Digi Vybz Records explained how Busy Signal became part of the project.

“Basically it was quite straightforward. Once Busy heard the rhythm track that made it much easier for us to collaborate. At the time, I also suggested to him that we're going to shoot a music video and he thought it was a great idea,” said Larwood.

The producer said it was his first time working with Busy and he is hoping it will not be the last.

Larwood, who is of Jamaican parentage, has been involved in music for a number of years. He started out playing music on a sound system in London, before moving into music production.

He has worked with a number of acts over the years, including Luciano, Capleton, Ginjah, Gappy Ranks, Hezron and Tenna Star.

Two years ago, he released the Conscience rhythm. He explained what he brings to the table as a producer.

“Some people say that reggae music sounds all the same but I try to think that my production has a unique sound and style. You just have to believe in yourself and what you're doing, to achieve your goals. There is so much room for reggae music,” said Larwood.

A video for Juvie Slow Down is to be released later this month.

— Kevin Jackson