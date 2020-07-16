Cali Clive lays down law

CALIFORNIA Clive started out in the music industry as a disc jockey. He honed his craft on sound systems, including Sir G's, Star Force International, Raw Deal, Squad 1 and Heat Force Sound.

Today, he is making waves as a producer and principal of Cali Ca$h Records. Residing in Baltimore, Maryland, he is gearing up to release his most ambitious project to date — the Money Law rhythm.

“The aim of this project is to have the whole world thinking about saving or spending. Ninety five per cent of the songs on this rhythm will have everyone doing just that, while learning the rules of the money law,” California Clive told the Jamaica Observer.

Due for release on July 24, the Money Law rhythm features Give Thanks by Jah Mason, Bank Account (Gaza Escobar), Top Life (Hot Frass), Money Law (Gyal Tekka), Bank Book (Medician), Money and Zum Zum (Prospec), Rich (Jaeque) and Dingo (Thurteen 13).

This is the second rhythm project for California Clive, who first released the Gangsta Bounce rhythm in 2017.

“I started producing in 2016. I decided to become a producer because I wanted to do it all musically. I started out being a disc jockey from 1985 and I was promoting parties and stage shows from 1992. So my next step was to start my production career,” he shared.

He continued, “I'm bringing creativity and high quality sound from a very high-tech recording studio. It's not just eye-opening but ear opening with reality music from artistes like Medician. I have been working with a number of up and coming talent including Leeha, High Medz,and Gyal Tekka.”

The 50-year-old, whose real name is Kevin Donaldson, hails from Waterford in St Catherine. He did a stint in radio at Wild Out Radio and Real Explosion Radio in Maryland.