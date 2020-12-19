Caliente time for Singing Melody
Singing Melody will be releasing his video, Caliente, on December 19.
“The fans are going to love this video. The visuals of Caliente surround beautiful and sexy girl;, the energy is vibrant, fresh... the theme is dancing and fun, the visuals are just about being around ladies and admiring their hotness. It's a hot song with a hot video,” said Singing Melody, whose given name is Everton Hardware.
Caliente features dancehall rookie Whitter The Legend, and is one of three collabs on the 15-track album, The Next Chapter.
“The album is doing well; it is kinda struggling in terms of sales, but the promotion and streaming is excellent. What I have found out is that people are vibing and picking their own hit songs. With this Next Chapter album, people are consistently finding their own favourite hit songs, and that's what I wanted. The aim was to create a light in the industry with relatable songs that connect with people, not about creating a one-hit album with other songs as a back-up,” he said.
The 15-song set, distributed by Tuff Gong International, marks a major return for Singing Melody, who began work on The Next Chapter last year while performing in Europe. During a stop in London, he recorded its initial songs, Give Thanks and Happy People, with producer Carlton “Dilly” McLeod of Stingray Records.
Singing Melody has been making hit songs since the late 1980s when he first made the charts with Shower Me With Your Love, originally done by American R&B group Surface.
Other hits include Let It Flow, Want You Back, and Say What. As a member of LUST (with singers Lukie D, Thriller U and Tony Curtis) Singing Melody has had chart successes with Just As I Am and Sweetness Of Your Love.
