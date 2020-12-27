Call for sponsors for 'Jazz and Blues'

The organisers of the revamped Jamaica Jazz and Blues festival are powering full steam ahead to bring the event to life from January 28 to 30.

Just last week the organisers dropped the names of the first three acts who will appear on the festival which was last staged in 2015. Jon Secada, Jah9 and Richie Stephens will be among the acts for the virtual event.

However, while confident, Adrian Allen one of the event's principals admitted to the Jamaica Observer that additional support and sponsorship from corporate Jamaica would make the journey a lot easier.

Allen and his team, which includes local marketing, sponsorship and events guru Marcia McDonnough, are still hoping for additional corporate sponsorship and support, while appreciative of those who have come on board.

“Raising funds to execute this event takes sponsorship. Marcia has been working extremely hard to convince sponsors to trust what we are bringing to the table. So at this point we wish we had more corporate support, but we understand that brands are having a hard time. With the event being virtual, some are yet to understand how best their interests will be served and their products seen and heard. At the same time we have to give thanks for companies like Appleton and Flow, as well as TEF [The Tourism Enhancement Fund] and others which have come on board with enthusiasm as we seek to bring back the magic,” Allen said.

As it relates to Band Quest, which is a call for local bands to perform, Allen noted that the response has been tremendous. He said the team was looking to close out the call for entries in order for the public to vote on the final line-up.

Started in 1996, Jamaica Jazz and Blues (formerly Air Jamaica Jazz and Blues) was created to encourage visitors to come to Jamaica during a traditionally slow tourism period for the island. Its first staging had Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Toots and the Maytals, Ernie Ranglin, and guitarists George Benson and Buddy Guy.