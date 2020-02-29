Candy K is Covered
It has been three years since 2014 Magnum Queen, Candy K has given her life to the Lord, and she has only one regret.
“I have one regret — why me never submit to God sooner,” said Candy K, 24, whose given name is Kadyah Thomas.
On January 1 she dropped her single Covered on thr Eubi Records imprint.
She explained that the song is about letting the world or enemies know that God has her back.
“When you see Candy walking, anuh me one a walk. When I look back at all that happened to me, all I experienced, if it had not been for God…I am covered,” she said.
Candy K, who grew up in Rockfort and Bayshore Park, Harbour Heights, describes herself as a determined, fun-loving God-fearing woman who knows what she's about.
“I'm also a mess, a mess that became a message to the world that hey, God can fix and save anybody,” she noted. When asked where she sees herself five years from now, she responded:
“I will be across the globe ministering in every way, shape and form...God done set the stage. Music is just a part of the bigger picture. He (God) has much more for me to do in much more ways. I'll just be availing myself to be used. A husband would be nice by that time, maybe,” she said with a laughter.
Candy K, who at 18 was the youngest winner of the televised Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall Competition, walked away with $1 million.
She said she got the calling from God, but didn't think she was ready.
“I was seeing subtle signs that God was ready for me to change. I still ignored them. But after a really scary dream I visited church one Sunday, and the rest is history,” she said.
“My final words?
I aim to inspire the youths which are the future. God say him call upon we because we strong. His purpose must be fulfilled,” she continued.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy