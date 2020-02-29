Candy K is Covered

It has been three years since 2014 Magnum Queen, Candy K has given her life to the Lord, and she has only one regret.

“I have one regret — why me never submit to God sooner,” said Candy K, 24, whose given name is Kadyah Thomas.

On January 1 she dropped her single Covered on thr Eubi Records imprint.

She explained that the song is about letting the world or enemies know that God has her back.

“When you see Candy walking, anuh me one a walk. When I look back at all that happened to me, all I experienced, if it had not been for God…I am covered,” she said.

Candy K, who grew up in Rockfort and Bayshore Park, Harbour Heights, describes herself as a determined, fun-loving God-fearing woman who knows what she's about.

“I'm also a mess, a mess that became a message to the world that hey, God can fix and save anybody,” she noted. When asked where she sees herself five years from now, she responded:

“I will be across the globe ministering in every way, shape and form...God done set the stage. Music is just a part of the bigger picture. He (God) has much more for me to do in much more ways. I'll just be availing myself to be used. A husband would be nice by that time, maybe,” she said with a laughter.

Candy K, who at 18 was the youngest winner of the televised Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall Competition, walked away with $1 million.

She said she got the calling from God, but didn't think she was ready.

“I was seeing subtle signs that God was ready for me to change. I still ignored them. But after a really scary dream I visited church one Sunday, and the rest is history,” she said.

“My final words?

I aim to inspire the youths which are the future. God say him call upon we because we strong. His purpose must be fulfilled,” she continued.