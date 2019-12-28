Capleton, DJ Nicco star Yush

Capleton and selector DJ Nicco were among the highlights at last Tuesday night's staging of Yush. And by all accounts, it was a success.

Event co-promoter Scott Dunn said the two kept patrons on a musical high.

“There were two big highlights. Capleton's performance and an epic set from DJ Nicco, which consisted of hits from the early 2000s,” Dunn told the Jamaica Observer.

The National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston was bursting at its seams as patrons came out to relive the musical memories of yesteryear.

“The turnout was excellent! National Indoor was packed and the response was excellent. Patrons sang along, danced and blazed the musical fire with The Prophet (Capleton),” Dunn said.

In a set that lasted for half-an-hour, Capleton ran unchecked through a number of his hits including Cooyah Cooyah, Raggy Road, and Good Inna Her Clothes.

Selectors Kurt Riley, Jazzy T, Masterstepz from London, and the Stone Love served up a healthy dose of retro vibes which flowed throughout the evening.

Among those who were spotted in crowd included attorney-at-law Mark Paul Cowan, Kaboom Nation's CEO Aaron Spence, dancehall artistes Chi Ching Ching and Stylo G, Xaymaca director Kandi King, reggae artiste Jesse Royal, and former Miss Jamaica World finalist Lianne Chung.

This was the fifth staging of Yush for the year.

The next Yush is scheduled for the Easter weekend in Ocho Rios, St Ann, next year.