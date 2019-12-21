Capleton for Yush

For 16 years, the 1990s theme party Yush has returned to a decade when dancehall music ruled. On Christmas Eve promoters will up the ante with Capleton, one of the era's biggest acts, as headliner.

“Yush is a 90s music party, and over the years we have celebrated iconic artistes that have been entertaining us since that decade. Capleton is one such artiste and he is certainly known for bringing a lot of energy into his performances,” explained Scott Dunn, Yush's co-promoter.

Capleton emerged on the music radar in the late 1980s and erupted during the 1990s with songs such as No Lotion Man, Tour, BB Red and Wings of The Morning. After signing with Def Jam Records, he released two well-received albums which made the Billboard charts.

The self-proclaimed “prophet” continued his winning ways beyond the 1990s with songs such as Hunt Yuh, Lock Up and That Day Will Come.

This will be the fifth Yush of 2019.

“Yush is back at our home, the National Indoor Sports Centre, and we will transform the venue into a mega Yush club. Patrons should expect great drinks, great music and lots of dancing,” said Dunn.

First held in 2003, Yush has evolved from a small party at Curphey Place to one of the biggest and most-anticipated events on the entertainment calendar. It is also held in Negril, Ocho Rios and Florida.

— Kevin Jackson