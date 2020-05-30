CAPLETON MOURNS MOM
By Brian Bonitto
Associate Editor — Auto & Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
DANCEHALL deejay Capleton is mourning the loss of his mother, Mable Downer-Forbes, who died on Thursday.
Capleton's manager, Claudette Kemp, confirmed the entertainer's mom's passing.
“She collapsed at home yesterday [Thursday] and was rushed to the Andrews Memorial Hospital on Hope Road where she was pronounced dead,” Kemp told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
“That's the only story I have...the incident was reported to the Half-Way-Tree Police,” she continued.
Up to press time, the Corporate Communication Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force had no record of the incident.
Kemp said Capleton was out of town when the incident occurred.
“I have not seen him; he went to country. He usually goes to the country to go to the seaside to catch fish. I think he was down there when he got the call,” she said.
She, however, said while the entertainer is devastated by his loss, he has to remain strong for his family members.
“At the moment he's been strong as he's the eldest for his siblings there at the house, so he has to show this big brother strength.”
Capleton (given name Clifton Bailey) emerged on the music radar in the late 1980s and erupted during the 1990s with sonwgs such as No Lotion Man, Tour, BB Red and Wings of The Morning. After signing with Def Jam Records, he released two well-received albums which made the Billboard charts.
The self-proclaimed “prophet” continued his winning ways beyond the 1990s with songs such as Hunt Yuh, Lock Up and That Day Will Come.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy