Cardi B's out of the Woods

American rapper Cardi B is recording some of the songs from her long-awaited second album, Tiger Woods, at Circle House Studios in North Miami. The facility is owned by brothers Roger and Ian Lewis of Grammy-winning Jamaican band Inner Circle.

Production on the set reportedly began in the summer, but the controversial artiste kicked off sessions at Circle House last week. Tiger Woods is the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, her debut set which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album this year.

Invasion of Privacy, which sold triple platinum, was also recorded at Circle House. It contains the hit songs, Bodak Yellow and Bartier Cardi.

Typical of hip hop albums, Invasion of Privacy contains songs by multiple producers including Craig Kallman, CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records Group, which distributed the set. Kallman has worked on major projects with Jamaican acts going back to the early 1990s when he was owner of Big Beat Records, a subsidiary of Atlantic that had Inner Circle and Dawn Penn on its roster.

Kallman also collaborated with Sean Paul on his 2002 hit album, Dutty Rock, and Kranium whom he signed to Atlantic in 2015.

A number of high-profile pop acts have recorded at Circle House including Jay Z and Beyonce, Diddy, Janet Jackson, Shakira, and Mariah Carey.