Cashan does for the women

Cashan has high hopes that young women will embrace the message in her EP, Self-Perception.

“Self-Perception is basically interpreting the meaning of your own behaviour. You evaluate your own attitude and question yourself as to what triggered you to act a particular way. All the songs on the EP have a different feel, all based around the central theme of self-perception and self-discovery, an important thing for young women navigating a world where exploitation and abuse is common,” Cashan told Jamaica Observer.

According to the singer, the project is somewhat of a journey.

“Each track has its own groove and twist, which gives the entire EP a mood swing type of vibe; it is journey towards true self-discovery and enlightenment,” she said.

The tracks from the EP include Scorpio, Boss Chick, Owe You One, Free To Love, and Ride With Me.

Released early May, the set was co-produced by Sasaine Music Records/Fada Bravo Productions and distributed by Zojak World Wide. It is available on all digital platforms.

Born Sabrinia Hamilton, Cashan hails from St Ann and attended the Ocho Rios High School in the parish. She recorded her first single in 2014 titled Wife.

She is most known for other songs including Journey On My Own and Mek It Up.