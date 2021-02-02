Cashtro Troy ready for world

While attending the Jonathan Grant High in Spanish Town, dancehall artiste Cashtro Troy would often gather his friends and recite the lyrics of the popular dancehall hits of the day.

“I used to record on cassettes from my radio until I moved on to a recording studio which was constructed in my community and then I moved on to other established recording studios in Kingston,” he said.

Overtime, Cashtro Troy managed to perfect his craft. He then made a decision to pursue music professionally.

His most recent release is Cash App /Tommy Hilfiger featuring emerging act Unruly Pitch . Produced by Chevmar Entertainment, it was released last summer.

“The song came about when the producer hit me up with the idea that flip cash was now a thing and most people were wearing Tommy Hilfiger designs. The producer wanted a collaboration between me and his artiste Unruly Pitch. So I put the lyrics together with melody and Unruly Pitch and he did his part the same day. We just mix and mastered the song and began promoting,” said Cashtro Troy.

Cashtro Troy has collaborated with up-and-coming artistes over the last few years and the knowledge that he has gained from working with different producers has helped to develop his sound.

“Collaborating with Unruly Pitch was real cool and easy. He is quick and skillful and definitely an artiste to watch for the future,” said Cashtro Troy.

Born in Kingston, Cashtro Troy (real name Ricardo Weir) was raised in Spanish Town. For the past four and a half years, he has resided in Maryland, USA.

“The song is being played on radio in Jamaica and in the streets almost every day. The feedback has been great,” Cashtro Troy shared.

“Our work ethic is up to par being I'm a workaholic and do a lot of promoting. So working with Unruly Pitch was extremely outstanding and hype,” Cashtro Troy added.

Cashtro Troy said he hopes to have a lasting career in music.