Cat honoured to the ‘Coore’

STEPHEN "Cat" Coore, founding member of Third World, is among this year's recipients of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association's (JaRIA) Honour Award. A respected cellist and guitarist, he is being recognised for his contribution to the industry as an instrumentalist.

While elated at the accolade, he had one regret.

"I'm a little sad that I got it in a year that is so troubling, but I'm absolutely thrilled and very proud. It's been a terrificly hard year for entertainers in every way, but most of all, in the way that we can't perform. That's the real bad part of it, because I personally miss the stage a lot. I miss travelling with mi bredren dem and meeting other people and interacting with other musicians and concerts. I miss it really badly. But it is what it is," Coore told the Jamaica Observer yesterday. "But I am very honoured and humbled. Give thanks and praise."

JaRIA Awards are set for February 28, and will be the final event on the month-long Reggae Month calendar.

Coore said the acknowledgement came as a surprise.

"I didn't expect it...They [the organisers] called me and told me and I was thrilled."

Last July, Coore accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Third World from Reggae Sumfest.

Third World were one of five nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles last February.

In June, the band was named Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors by the Issa Trust Foundation, philanthropic arm of Couples Resorts Jamaica, which has donated more than US$19 million in pharmaceuticals to hospitals islandwide.

Formed by Coore and keyboardist Michael "Ibo" Cooper in 1973, Third World's current line-up includes singer AJ Brown, bassist Richie Daley, drummer Tony “Ruption” Williams and keyboardist Norris “Noreiga” Webb.

The band's expansive catalogue includes songs like Now That We've Found Love, Reggae Ambassador, Try Jah Love, Forbidden Love, 96 Degrees In The Shade, and Sense of Purpose.

Other recipients of the JaRIA Award this year are Owen Gray, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement; musician Harold Butler; Jepther “Luciano” McClymoth, Ewart “U-Roy” Beckford, Phyllis Dillon, and The Blues Busters will receive the Icon Award.

Engineers Shane Brown and Orville “Rorey” Baker, producers Leroy and Dave Heywood, also known as Mafia and Fluxy, and Handel Tucker will also be recognised.