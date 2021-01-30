Cavell Strachan to make name

A long-standing love for music has led record producer Cavell “CD Man” Strachan landing a project just in time for Valentine's Day.

The song Girls Prayer is on Strachan's None Stop label and was recorded by his brother Zyg-To-Di-Zag.

“I believe it ( Girls Prayer) is perfect for this Valentine season. A lot of men will be saying a lot of nice things to women and some will even be going on bending knees to convince women they will be faithful all year round,” the 38-year-old told the Jamaica Observer. “I have produced over ten songs on my label for my brother, Zyg-To-Di Zag.”

He said timing is everything in the music business.

“Whenever there are special occasions like Christmas and Valentine, there is a song to fit each (occasion) in my catalogue. Come summer, I will drop another song called Summer Time. This will be really hot for the summer and so I am expecting dancehall fans to be in a real frenzy mood,” he said.

Hailing from Dela Vega City in Spanish Town, he attended Spanish Town Comprehensive High School. Strachan's said a career in music was inevitable.

“My parents, Hubert and mother Juanita, wanted to be on the big stage. Mom started off as a lead singer at church and dad visiting several studios, but they didn't make it big. So I decided whatever they didn't achieve I will,” he will.

He established None Stop Records in 2016 and has not looked back since. He said he learnt record production from Jack Scorpio as well as researching techniques on websites. He is looking forward to be among the island's heavyweights.

Strachan's said he will be releasing at least two songs in short order — Never Fail and Super Star.

He has two EPs, In The Streets (2016) and Side Knowledge (2020), by his brother to his credit.