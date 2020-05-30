Chalice is alright

VETERAN reggae band Chalice has released It's Alright, an inspirational ditty that reflects current realities.

According to the group's co-founder, singer/guitarist Wayne Armond, the song came about after hearing several people expressing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“ It's Alright is meant to give hope during any trying time. Those who are having challenges dealing with any personal battles can be motivated by this song. We released the song now because we thought there are so many who need that kind of inspiration right now,” said Wayne.

Released on Thursday, It's Alright is co-produced by Wayne and Natural High Music.

As of Friday morning, Jamaica recorded nine deaths and 569 positive COVID-19 cases. The Government said the virus will have a $120-b impact on Jamaica's economy.

Chalice, formed in 1980, started out with seven members including Armond. The others were keyboardist Winston “Alla” Lloyd, drummer Desi Jones, bass player Keith Francis, singer/guitarists Trevor Roper and Robi Peart.

Core members of the current line-up are Armond, Lloyd, Francis, and singer Dean Stephens.

During the 1980s, Chalice was a household name with hit songs including Can't Dub, Good to There, I' m Trying and Dangerous Disturbances. The Armond-written I Still Love You remains a lover's rock classic.

The two last albums released by the group were Let It Play and A Song, which saw collaborations with Tarrus Riley, Richie Stephens and Ernie Smith.

—BB