Challenger hopes to Over Come
US-based reggae singer Challenger is currently working on his debut reggae album Over Come , which he hopes will make him a household name.
Slated for release later this year, the 15-track set will be on the Otis Riddim Record label.
“The songs are consciously uplifting, refreshing deep and powerful. These records are full of vibes and authenticity, more personal than my previous recordings,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
He said he has no favourite single on the upcoming project, as “every song is special”.
The singer said it is important for a reggae artiste to be accepted in Jamaica before making it big.
“Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae music. It's where the music is still strong and powerful. It's where the true essence come from; where the music and the people are one; where is full of vibes and culture,” said the 39-year-old.
In 2015, Challenger (given name Floyd Challenger) released his first EP, Man Is Just A Man. The singer currently stages several reggae events along the US East Coast with his band Kings Guard.
He lists Burning Spear, Joseph Hill, Glen Washington, Garnet Silk, Buju Banton, Bob Marley, Capleton, and Anthony B among his music influences.
Challenger's latest single Nah Bodda With Dem has made a few local playlists. He is, however, intent on making it in the big leagues.
“It is important for me as an artiste to stamp my name amongst the greats and legends in this reggae business,” he added.
— BB
