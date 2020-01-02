Chaps unleashes Oh Gosh EP

CHAPS launched his debut seven-song EP, Oh Gosh, at House of Dancehall on Cargill Avenue in Kingston on December 22, with a raucous, teenaged audience in attendance.

Dressed in a blazer and red turtle-neck sweater with black pants, he whipped the crowd into a frenzy with songs like Medz and Lavish before pumping up the energy in his current chart-rider, Oh Gosh.

The set's other songs include Tour Money, Cheap Talk, Mama Don't Cry, and Money Pree.

Fans gathered around the deejay with their cellphones, recording his performance.

“The whole thing was a joy; it's great that all my friends and supporters from Mountain View and surrounding areas came out to support me. Mi feel really grateful for this opportunity,” said the Mountain View-based artiste, whose given name is Yoshiko Innerarity.

There was an autograph-signing session afterwards where several females formed a queue to take photos with the on-the-rise deejay. The launch was organised by Free People Entertainment, Black Rogue, and a Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI) classroom cohort, who are marketing the artiste as part of their two-year associates degree programme.

In the meantime, Chaps said he is turning his attention towards promoting the EP which will be released on all digital download platforms in January 2020.

“2020 looks really promising so far. The road ah say Chaps; dem love how mi a represent for the area, from the young to the old,” Chaps told Jamaica Observer.