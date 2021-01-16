Charles Chocolate toasts DJ interns
THE top three winners in the 2020 staging of the SunCity High School Disc Jock Competition – DJ Venny, DJ Tatis and DJ GOAT – are currently doing their two-week internship at SunCity Radio in Portmore, St Catherine.
Yesterday they were surprised by one of the competition's sponsors, Roxanne Brown, brand manager of Charles Chocolates/Devon Chocolates, who stopped by to present them with gift bags. She said she was happy that the DJs were getting the requisite experience to move on to a professional career.
“I was elated to visit the top three winners from the competition and I decided to give them some continued motivation. I am pleased that they have embraced the craft with such diligence, and their dedication will definitely encourage others in the field. Knowing that they are enjoying what they are doing underscores the longevity of our culture and arts,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
The competiton was held in July last year and the two-week internship began on Monday, January 11.
Jovaine “DJ Goat” Williams, who finished second, said the internship has been beneficial to him.
“So far, it has been a good experience. I've learnt a lot through this internship and it has also opened my eyes about the running of a radio station. I would like to encourage the youths that no matter what the situation, you can overcome,” said Williams.
The graduate of St Catherine High School continued, “Receiving the surprise visit from our sponsor today was amazing. We didn't expect it and on behalf of the other winners, I would like to say thanks to everyone at SunCity and the sponsor for making our journey an enjoyable one.”
The other recipients were: Venece “DJ Venny” Beckford (first-place winner), a former student at Waterford High; and Tarique “DJ Tatis” Farquharson (third-place winner), who recently completed his studies at Clarendon College.
— KJ
