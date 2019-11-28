Charly gives charity lessons

CHARLTON Primary School in Alexandria, St Ann, will again be the recipient of part proceeds from Charly Black's Momentum Reggae Festival held at Market House in the community.

“The Charlton school needs two computers right now and some other academic materials. I am using this event to assist them in any way I can,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier this year, the school received a cheque for $200,000 from the entertainer as part proceeds of last year's concert.

“Many promoters over the years use the location as a venue, and they never did nothing. I am from Trelawny, but most of the people dem from that community know me from Bass Odyssey days. Dem always show me love, and so I try to give back to them as best as I can,” he said at the handover ceremony.

“The event is in the community, so it's best we give back to the community.”

Last November's staging of the Momentum Reggae Festival, organised by Team Unstoppable, saw acts, including Rygin King, I Waata, Intense, Ikaya, Renee 6:30, Charly Black himself, Luciano and Natural Blacks.

“The event is not built around artistes; it is built around the community so the people dem come free before 10:00 pm. The momentum start build from early, a man can be onstage before 12 midnight and see 500 people who they can perform for, and those people are watching the show free of cost. This year, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin and Bugle did not reach on time and the police locked off the show at 3:00 am so we got an extra hour,” said Charly Black.

Charly Black (given name Desmond Mendize) achieved diamond certification in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Belize, and Guatemala for Party Animal.

His others songs include Rich This Year, Jamaican and Bubble.