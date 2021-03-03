Charting with Bunny Wailer
PRIOR to his departure to pursue a solo career, Bunny Wailer was an original member of reggae group The Wailers, along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
Bunny Wailer (given name: Neville O'Riley Livingston) died yesterday at the age of 73. He scored a number of hits between the late 1970s into the mid-1980s.
Among his hits were Ballroom Floor, Dance Rock, Electric Boogie (he recorded and released the original version before Marcia Griffiths's version), Cool Runnings, and Rock and Groove.
Rock and Groove topped the JBC Radio Top 30 chart in 1981. Later that year, Cool Runnings also became a chart-topper.
Ballroom Floor hit the RJR Top 40 chart in early 1982 with Dance Rock missing the Top 10 a few months later.
Electric Boogie only sailed to 22 in 1980.
On the Billboard charts, Bunny Wailer had two entries during his lifetime.
Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1991, reached number nine on Billboard's World Albums chart.
Gumption peaked at 10 in 1991.
