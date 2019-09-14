CHECK YOURSELVES!

Nigerian reggae singer Kingeyes believes the latest brouhaha regarding earlier lock-off times for entertainment events has presented an opportunity for introspection.

“I want everyone in the Jamaican entertainment industry to see this as an opportunity to clean up the music that is loved by millions around the globe. Not only because of the threat that your Government poses to the music that we all love so dearly, but because of millions of men, women, and children in Africa looking up to Jamaica. You owe these people a moral obligation not to mislead them,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Currently, lawmen enforcing the Noise Abatement Act are pulling the plugs on parties at midnight on weekdays and 2:00 am on weekends.

He feels Jamaican artistes have lost some of their global significance in Africa due to the proliferation of songs glorifying guns, misogyny, and disrespect of women.

“As an African who truly loves Jamaica and the people of Jamaica, Jamaican music and the culture, I know personally the impact of Jamaican music on many cultures around the world especially in Africa is huge — artistes like Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, Peter Tosh, Bob Marley. What all these artistes had or have in common is the message of hope that their music gave the men, women and children of Africa in times of struggle. People listened when the Jamaicans sang about the injustice the people of South Africa faced under the apartheid regime,” said Kingeyes.

Kingeyes is promoting All I Want to Do Is Party, an uptempo song on a retro-dancehall beat. Released last year on the Nicbay Records imprint, the accompanying video was released three weeks ago.

“It's a fun track, the video is doing very well too on HYPE TV, RE TV and Flow cable. The lead girl who appears in the video is actually a Jamaican girl living in Nigeria. The response has been great so far,” Kingeyes said.

The artiste, whose real name is Clement Ehijator, describes his music as a fusion of reggaeton, dancehall, soca, salsa, and electronica.

In 2013, Kingeyes released his debut album, Curiosity.

— KP