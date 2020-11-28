Chekx believes in Prayer

Singer Chekx is fusing dancehall with Afropop. In April, he released Prayer with the hope of inspiring people facing obstacles in their personal lives.

“My mother-in-law and I had some differences. I had a studio, was doing some work, and it created some friction, because she wanted free jingles from the artistes I was working with. It got so bad, I decided to leave and then I started to write this Prayer song. It was really a reminder to myself not to give up, despite the fight, never show hate, show your haters love, pray to God and keep pushing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Prayer was released on the E7E Music LLC imprint. The singer said the feedback has been tremendous.

“Prayer has generated a lot of interest, especially in Ghana, Senegal and Nigeria. The message resonates with African people, no war, use prayer, stay your distance, no bitterness, keep pushing, keep praying, don't allow anyone to steal your dream or your joy,” he said.

Given the great feedback from Africa, he experimented with Afropop for his follow-up single, Beautiful, a bonafide club banger with international crossover pedigree.

He is a big believer in fusing international music genres to create new sounds.

“We are fusing genres, we're using music to break borders and culture barriers, so we can bring people together with good vibes and good frequency. My music represents peace and unity,” he said.

Born Joel Smith, he spent his earlier years growing up in Bryan's Land district, Spaulding, Clarendon. He attended Spaulding High School, and later St Michael's and Knox Community colleges. He later relocated to New York at the age of 26.

Chekx aspired to become a meteorologist, but got started in the music industry by doing graphics, websites and programming for artistes.

He also has been featured on Rasta Steve's album Like A Yardie on the single Cellular. Other songs include his collaboration with Ghanaian artiste Budukusu entitled Give Thanks.

“I am trying to put together a body of work so that I can gain more exposure. We need eyes and ears, my sounds are different, my flow and message is unique, everything is in it's own lane,” he said.