Chelsea Stewart getting word out

Toronto-born reggae singer Chelsea Stewart is not afraid to pound the pavement to promote her music. She and her team have sold her CDs directly to people in her hometown.

“Social media is great but nothing beats the way we've connected with our people by selling them a tangible copy of the tracks and getting the music directly into the hands of the people in my city. We took notes from Master P and Jay-Z and decided to sell CDs out of our purses instead,” Stewart told the Jamaica Observer.

“We've sold 40,000 mixtapes and over 30,000 CDs,” said continued.

She is promoting her latest 11-track project entitled Chelsea Stewart, released in February on her Baby Momma Music label.

The lead single, Forever Your Girl, is a smooth love ballad on a ska-infused rhythm.

“People love the retro vibe of Forever Your Girl. When we had our album listening party, that song had everyone dancing and skanking. We knew it would be the perfect lead single,” Chelsea said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted the promotion of the album. But the singer is using the time to learn to play the guitar.

“I have been adding to the wealth of my brand by learning a new instrument; it's the early stages. The pandemic massively slowed up the promotion of the album; the album launch was cancelled and many other shows,” she said.

Stewart is ecstatic that there is a new vanguard of young, talented reggae singers that are pushing the soulful horizons.

“I'm delighted to see that recently young women like Koffee, Lila Ike, Sevana, and myself are currently representing the incredible artistry that women have to offer. It's important for women to be able to sing along to lyrics that we can relate to simply as women. Just singing our songs from our perspectives is revolutionary in itself,” she said.