Chelsea Stewart hoping to inspire

The year 2020 is one of the most turbulent in recent history. People are searching for answers, comfort and solace, and a refuge from life's storms. That is the reason reggae singer Chelsea Stewart penned the gospel-inspired Glory .

“It has been a tough year, the year of a global pandemic, economic hardship, and death and Glory is a reflective song that takes the listener back to times when God has come through for them...times when they prayed for help and received it. We turn to God in times of fear and uncertainty as we do in times of joy and celebration,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“Anyone can relate to this song especially if you are an emerging artiste, entrepreneur or anyone embarking on a new venture in their life. We have all had to cry out to God in thanksgiving or out of anguish,” she continued.

Glory was released on Friday and is available on all digital download platforms via Zojak World Wide distribution. An accompanying video for Glory has also been released.

The coronavirus disease that is spreading rapidly around the world was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. More than 19.7 million people have been infected, and the death toll is over 728,000 people. The numbers continue to increase daily. Jamaica's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,003. Thirteen people have so far died.

“With all the terrible things so far this year, we have much to be thankful for, we have overcome a lot, the goal of this song is to also highlight the beautiful things that we take for granted in nature that God has supplied for us...we hope it will inspire people to remember all that God has taken them through and we also hope that this song will reinforce the fact that God is continuing to walk with us throughout all of our storms,” she said.

Born in Canada to Jamaican parents, Chelsea Stewart is known for songs, including Over You, Forever Your Girl, and Just Wanna Love You. Last year, she was nominated for a Juno Award.