Chezidek looks to Africa
With July 23 being the “Earthstrong” of Emperor Haile Selassie I, Chezidek thought it would be appropriate to release his new album on that date, in homage to a leader Rastafarians hold in high regard.
Hello Africa is the title of the album, released by Tad's International Record. Chezidek considers it his most militant work to date given its unapologetic messages of black pride.
Like most Rastafarians, he is aware of Selassie's achievements and teachings.
“A great man, people like dem man dey wi neva learn 'bout inna school. But as a man wi find out how great him is,” said Chezidek.
Selassie I visited Jamaica in April 1966 on a three-day State visit. He received a rapturous welcome from the country's growing Rasta community at what was then the Palisadoes International Airport.
Selassie I died in August 1975, one year after being overthrown by a coup in Ethiopia. He was 83 years old.
Hundreds of Jamaican Rastafarians live in the Shashamane region of the east Africa country. Some have been there for over 50 years, settling on land pledged to Caribbean people in 1948 by the Emperor.
Because I'm Black, the lead song from Hello Africa, was released eight months ago. It confronts racism which Chezidek believes black people face throughout the world.
March, another single from the set, came out recently.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy