Chezidek looks to Africa

With July 23 being the “Earthstrong” of Emperor Haile Selassie I, Chezidek thought it would be appropriate to release his new album on that date, in homage to a leader Rastafarians hold in high regard.

Hello Africa is the title of the album, released by Tad's International Record. Chezidek considers it his most militant work to date given its unapologetic messages of black pride.

Like most Rastafarians, he is aware of Selassie's achievements and teachings.

“A great man, people like dem man dey wi neva learn 'bout inna school. But as a man wi find out how great him is,” said Chezidek.

Selassie I visited Jamaica in April 1966 on a three-day State visit. He received a rapturous welcome from the country's growing Rasta community at what was then the Palisadoes International Airport.

Selassie I died in August 1975, one year after being overthrown by a coup in Ethiopia. He was 83 years old.

Hundreds of Jamaican Rastafarians live in the Shashamane region of the east Africa country. Some have been there for over 50 years, settling on land pledged to Caribbean people in 1948 by the Emperor.

Because I'm Black, the lead song from Hello Africa, was released eight months ago. It confronts racism which Chezidek believes black people face throughout the world.

March, another single from the set, came out recently.