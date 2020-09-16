Chezidek looks to Africa

Hello Africa by Chezidek is number one on the South Florida Foundation Network Chart. The album was released in late July by Tad's International Record.

With the coronavirus putting a check on traditional music promotion, Chezidek has been unable to tour and shop the 13-song set which he considers his most hard-hitting to date.

He is not surprised at the positive response it has drawn in areas like South Florida and the tri-state area, as well as Europe, his strongest market.

“Di fans hungry fi dem kinda music ya, yuh nuh…real reggae music. Especially with what going on around di world,” Chezidek told the Jamaica Observer.

The independent Tad's International Record kicked off promotion for the project in December with the release of Because I'm Black, its lead single. The follow-up song, March, was released weeks before Hello Africa was made available.

Chezidek said he went for a July 23 release as that date is the birthday of former Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie 1, a pivotal figure for Rastafarians. The roots singer stated that he was fired-up while writing songs for Hello Africa.

“Mi did charge up! When mi a deal wid music, if mi nuh feel it mi naah guh do it,” he said.