Chikie goes against the Grainz

CHIKIE Grainz is ecstatic about the social media response to Hypnotized, her latest single.

“A lot a promotion been done around Hypnotized, people are saying it is hot on social media. The track itself has over 50,000 views since it was released, and it's getting airplay in Germany, parts of South America, and Zimbabwe,” said Chikie Grainz, whose given name is Chikie Brown.

Produced by Badbad Citizens, Hypnotized was released on the Grainz Records label a month ago. The single has an accompanying video.

Born in Trinityville, St Thomas, Chikie Grainz has been singing from age five. She is a seasoned stage performer, having been involved in numerous live productions in her community.

Her musical influences include that of the American singers Anita Baker and Phyllis Hyman as well as Jamaica's Pam Hall.

With a vocal range of three octaves, Chikie Grainz has the ability to perform a variety of styles and genres, ranging from pop-reggae, jazz ballads, dancehall, and even R&B.

“Right now, everything is starting to come together. The fans are responding to the music in a big way, my subscribers are climbing, I am ready for the next level,” she said.

Having launched her career three years ago with Tek a Little Time (produced by Deano Dean Production), Chikie Grainz has carved out a niche with her sassy fashion sense and her deep, breathy vocals.

Her other releases include Intoxicated and the saucy Buck a Go Go.