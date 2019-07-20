Chikie Grainz set to soar

Rising deejay Chikie Grainz is banking on the success of her latest single, We Nah Lef , to get her career to the next level.

Produced on the Boogie Down Records label, the single was officially released on July 5.

“The song is based on one of my relationships, a declaration that nothing cannot end our relationship, no matter the fight. Females love it, it's getting a lot of snaps online, and the views are going up fast. This is just a different taste of Chikie Grainz' versatility on a project with an international feel,” she said.

The song appears on the Afrobeats-influenced Sexy Groove rhythm, which also features heavyweight acts Sizzla and Teejay, as well as dancehall artiste Pretti Kitti and international Ghanaian act Afreekan.

This is Chikie Grainz' first project with Boogie Down Records but she feels it could be the launching pad for a successful career.

“I'm ready to take my place in the spotlight. I have the talent, the image and the drive to make it. I'm going to be a star,” said Chikie Grainz, whose given name is Chikie Brown.

Chikie Grainz is booked to perform in Kong's on July 26, and a venue in St Thomas on July 31.

Having launched her career three years ago with the song Tek a Little Time (produced by Deano Dean Production), Chikie Grainz has slowly come into her own.

Her other releases include Bad Gal and Fall in Love featuring J Deva.