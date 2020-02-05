Children of Icons concert was a thrill

DADDY 1, dancehall's breakout artiste for last year, put the icing on the cake at Saturday night's Children of The Icons concert at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay.

The event was part of Reggae Month activities.

During his short set, Daddy 1 — a member of the Squash-led 6ix outfit — had the packed square cheering to his hit songs, including Custom, Anthem, Bro Gad and Next Level.

Prior to his performance, Richie Spice smoothly delivered numbers from his catalogue spanning from the mid-90s. Fan favourites such as Earth A Run Red, Youth Dem Cold, Brown Skin and Ghetto Girl went over well with the audience. He also delivered a new song, Together We Stand, from his upcoming album of the same name.

Earlier in the evening, Roza Rose — son of Alton Ellis — drew wild cheers from the audience with renditions of his father's hits. He had patrons singing along and dancing to his performance, which saw him leaping from the stage into the crowd. No Roza Rose performance would be complete without an interjection of humour; he had the crowd in stitches with a song parodying skin bleaching.

Imeru Tafari, son of Queen Ifrica, opened the performances. He was followed by Jahbar I, son of drummer George Miller of Firehouse Crew fame, and upcoming artiste Indie Allen, who all gave good accounts of themselves.

During an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Jahbar I was happy with his performance, especially the reception he received with songs like Legal Scamma, High Tonic, Smoke up The Place, and It's The Feeling.

“It was a great performance. Montego Bay was receptive. It was as if it was me and the crowd were performing; they provided the energy and I was able to match it. I'm also looking forward to my Negril performance later this month as well to bring the same energy,” Jahbar I explained.

Reggae Month was officially launched in 2008. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture and Entertainment and powered by the Jamaican Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), it highlights Jamaica's musical history and heritage.