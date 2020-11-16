Chimney inks Sony deal

Chimney Records, the label operated by Jordan McClure and David Hayle, has entered into an exclusive publishing deal with Richstone Music Publishing/Sony/ATV Music.

The deal was reportedly signed last week.

Hayle was elated at the publishing deal.

“It represents the beginning of a new chapter where we continue to make and release great music that we, and hopefully many others will enjoy, but also one that we are confident will entail a broader reach, new opportunities and a team that will help us to realise the fullest potential of our music going forward,” Hayle told the Jamaica Observer.

He explained how the deal came about.

“It started with a discussion with our manager Richie Flores, who represents his own publishing company Richstone Music which is affiliated with Sony/ATV. It didn't take long for us to agree that working with Sony/ATV would be a great move, and we became excited at the prospect,” he continued.

Hayle continued, “This will be the first major publisher that we've signed with, so we're happy about taking things to the next level and we look forward to the vast growth and development that we can achieve together.”

Hayle and McClure, both 35, are former students of Campion College in Kingston. They started Chimney Records in 2007. The label has churned out numerous beats and hit songs, including the Movie Star rhythm which yielded Like a Movie by Vybz Kartel; the Rising Sun rhythm ( My Day by Tarrus Riley and My Destination by Zagga); Trailer Load a Money (Vybz Kartel); Gimmi Likkle One Drop (Tarrus Riley); Ain't No Giving In (Chronixx); Starbwoy (Mavado); Shen Yeng Anthem (Shenseea); Big Big (Christopher Martin); Aircraft (Aidonia); and Dream Life (Intence).

“Both of us have been avid lovers of dancehall from a tender age, and we were both classically trained in music. So the transition to production was natural for us,” said Hayles.

“Both myself and David are musicians and engineers. We also do artiste development and a lot more,” McClure added.

Formed in 1995, Sony/ATV Music Publishing is part of the Sony Music Group and is owned by Sony Entertainment.

It is the leading global music publisher with a diverse catalogue of iconic songs written by legends such as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, Carole King, Queen and The Rolling Stones, as well as contemporary superstars such as Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, P!nk, Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran.