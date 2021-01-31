Chino continues Process

RECORDING artiste Chino McGregor is showcasing the fruits of his labour during the current pandemic which started just under a year ago.

The artiste, who is the son of reggae legend Freddie McGregor, is currently pushing his three-volume project The Process, two of which have already hit the market with the third and final volume set for release by mid-February.

At a recent media listening session the artiste noted that each volume is specifically tailored and curated to cater to a specific market segment, with each volume also representing a part of himself and his artistry.

McGregor noted that despite the pandemic and the resulting lockdown affecting many forms of livelihood, including the entertainment industry, it was imperative for him to continue working so as to position himself to introduce his new works to his audience while they were at home and, therefore, be ready for tours and live performances once there is an ease in the current health crisis.

“We are creatives; this is what we do. So despite the pandemic and everything that is going on around me, I just have to make music. I'm not a carpenter or a plumber or a mason; music is what I do so I just have to go ahead and do it despite the circumstances. Furthermore, I don't believe I should be waiting on the green light to say, 'Okay, the pandemic is now over so the gate is open.' I want to be ready and at the gate so when it fly I can be right there with my music which has already been introduced to the people,” he shared.

The Process came about as a result of a string of singles that McGregor and his team released, starting in January of last year. Not wanting his audience to miss the tracks his team decided to compile them into this project.

“Amidst the lockdown we have been releasing music. I really didn't want them falling on deaf ears, and since a full-length album from me is really overdue I just said 'Why not?' and decided to go ahead with this project.

“We had to do it a little different so we decided to break it up into three volumes. The truth is, the attention span of our audience today is super short so compared to previous projects which would have, like 16 or 18 tracks, we just broke it up and decided to spoon-feed the audience. Volume 1 is titled Lyrics Over Gimmicks, and it really explains itself. It's one of this things I am known for — just clever play on words and putting the lyrical content in the spotlight. Volume 2 is Gyal Factory, and that is all about songs for the ladies. The final volume is is Riddim Rockaz, and that's the more lover's rock kinda vibe,” McGregor explained.

He first became a popular thanks to his 2008 hit From Morning (Never Change). He explained that he continues to use a tried and tested formula, therefore a number of the tracks on this project could have the same effect.

“The format that is used is nothing new. My lane has always been to emphasise the message and then build on that with the sonic quality and so on. From Morning is super musical. It has some great chord progressions and that guitar riff. Then it has that message that so many people can relate to, despite age. I have been stopped by teenagers who said it got them through their CXC [Caribbean Seondary Education Certificate] exams, or adults who said it got them through a bad day. So I would say the track The Process has similar qualities. It is motivational, especially given the times we are in, and can have that same effect on people,” said McGregor.