Chizzy's ready for the limelight

CANADIAN-BASED singer Chizzy Bashment can't wait to see the back of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has halted the production of her video for the single Anytime . But she's using the break to fine-tune her skills.

Released in February, Anytime is co-produced by Triple Works Music Group and Slay Bad Musiq Jamaica. It is being distributed by Zojak World Wide.

“I was having a little too much fun when I wrote Anytime. The thought process of it was thinking about exciting moments with a significant other and comparing that to a thrill-filled joyride. Thinking about that one person that makes you feel bold, beautiful, and excited is something worth celebrating!” she told the Jamaica Observer.

She has high hopes for the song and feels it will resonate with listners.

“The response to the song, so far, has been great. Music hits differently when you are in the moment, especially in Jamaica where dancehall within itself has different avenues of approach. You can still maintain the intention once the lyrics connect, and I like to create music that puts the listeners in a reflection mood,” she said.

Chizzy Bashment's given name is Cheyenne Salmon. She was born in Canada to Jamaican parents, who exposed her to Jamaican and Caribbean music. She feels her exposure gives her a distinct advantage over other artistes.

“I grew up in the 90s where the impact of dancehall music, in my opinion, changed the world. Family events, Caribbean carnivals, partaking in dancing and playing instruments, such as steel pans, I knew that my life would have been impacted by it positively... I am not afraid to merge genres to achieve my own and has incorporated Afro genres, hip hop, dancehall, and R&B to create my own flavour,” she said.

Her other songs include Dolly House, Come Round ft Truk Matics, and Highway featuring ZJ Prapa.

Anytime, released February, 2020, is commanding big attention in such countries as Japan, the United States , United Kingdom, and Canada.

Her intentions were to have a video shoot in April. However, due to Covid-19 and recommendations from the Government the plans have been put on hold. She is now working on a couple of solo dancehall and reggae projects and there has been collaboration singles with artistes from Canada and Jamaica.

The song ( Anytime) is likely to create waves locally, following double wins. Her first title came when she entered a local radio station Pure Talent Search competition. This was not surprising to the artiste as a previously recorded song, Highway, featuring ZJ Prapa (now known as Prapa Dat) hit number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.

Bashment (short for Chizzy Bashment), of Jamaican parentage and raised in Canada, started out writing poetry . This has given her a distinctive flavour in her lyrics .

She is also a professional dancehall/ hip hop dancer .

She is quick to describe he self as , “humble, energetic, and resilient” and one who is not perturbed by failures as her determination, work ethic, and professionalism have allowed her to conquer any obstacles.

Chizzy Bashment has performed at a number of popular Canadian events, such as Youth Day, Windsor Sports Weekend, and Can-Jam Music Festival.

This versatile Chizzy Bashment, continues to cushion her big dream, which is to become an international star.