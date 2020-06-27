Chop Street runs the road
While playing around with the keyboard, producer Roynel “Karlito” Young came up with the idea for the Chop Street rhythm. A joint venture between Young's Up & Advanz Records/Team Work Records/Premier Music 2020, the beat is a combination of reggae and dancehall influences.
“One evening in January, I was at home holding a vibe on the keyboard playing a few chords, and that progression came to mind and from there, it became what is known today as Chop Street,” Young told Jamaica Observer.
Released in May, Chop Street rhythm features former Magnum Queen of the Dancehall winner Suspense ( Talk Weh Yuh Want), Paradax ( Pile Up), Dangerous ( The Box), Nature Ellis ( A Wah Do Yuh), Anthony Ynot ( Them Same One), Quenga ( Fast Life), and Karlito ( So Fresh).
The project was mixed and mastered by Premiere Music. Terrence Campbell composed the beat.
“With the combination of reggae and dancehall influences, the project blossomed and formed its own dynamics. Each song has its own theme and brings a different flavour and vibe to the selection,” Young explained.
This is the first collaboration between Young and Owen “Anthony Ynot” Calvin of Team Work Records.
“The Chop Street rhythm was our first time working together but we have a few more projects that we are working on. We are motivated by the response to the project and that has given us the drive to continue putting out good music that people can relate to,” shared Young.
Said Young, “We have known each other for years and we have supported each other's musical interests. Anthony Ynot came up with the idea for a collaboration. From he made the suggestion, there wasn't any doubt in my mind about doing the project. This project meant a lot to us and we decided to start producing our own music to allow us more freedom to do what we wanted.”
— Kevin Jackson
