Chris Gayle is Too Hot
JAMAICAN and international cricketer Chris Gayle is hoping to get off the mark with a remix of Stylo G's Too Hot .
The batsman took to social media last Friday to share a 40-second clip of the remix. The original version was released in April, and has amassed over 700,000 views on YouTube, while the remix has accumulated 106,000 views in only four days.
Gayle, 40, is excited about the single and used the platform to express his delight.
“#TooHot remix out now on all platforms. #CelebrityRemix with Official Stylo G. Summer just got started,” he posted.
Since then, the project has received several nods of approval from industry players like Chi Ching Ching as well as West Indies cricketer Dwayne “DJ Bravo” Bravo.
Gayle is not the first sports personality to dabble in music.
In 2016 Bravo released Champion, a ditty in honour of several West Indian and international personalities who have excelled in their chosen professions. They include West Indian cricketers Brian Lara, Sir Vivian Richards, and Malcolm Marshall as well as sprint sensation Usain Bolt and dancehall artistes Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.
Meanwhile, members of the public have been giving the Too Hot remix the thumbs up on Instagram.
Alex Smith commented: “Mad! Multi-talented.”
“King Gayle can do anything,” said Gurpreet Sandhu while Blake Lancaster said: “Universe boss kicking off a rap career.”
Last year, Usain Bolt broke new ground in music with dancehall rhythm Olympe Rose.
Featured on the Olympe Rose rhythm are Munga Honorable, Chris Martin, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong.
Jamaican cricketer Andre “Dre Russ” Russell also had fair success with Sweetheart and Sweet Whine back in 2014. The latter is a collaboration with dancehall deejay Beenie Man.
In 2015, three-time champion jockey Dane Nelson released the track Jah Show Me A Sign on his Warrior Chief Productions label. The single also featured deejays Nashinal and Boom Boom.
