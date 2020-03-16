Chris Malachi cries out

While attending Wolmer's Boys' High School, singer Chris Malachi became aware of issues and struggles faced by his peers. Now in his mid-20s, he has delivered the thought-provoking Bawl , from his seven-song EP released by Delicious Vinyl.

“ Bawl was inspired by how my generation feels about the current state of the country and the rest of the world right now. We are the children who now have the task of leading the way but it feels like the world is being handed to us upside down — and that can be overwhelming,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are passionate about making things better but sometimes we really don't know how. That passion can turn to anger and frustration and sadness.”

The first part of a series called Musings From The Messenger, Malachi's aim is to release a new single every month for the rest of the year.

“Each song will have a similar piece of writing,” he says, “like a letter that gives even more context to the meaning of the song.”

Jean-Andre Lowell Lawrence, better known as JLL, produced Bawl. He also produced Malachi's debut EP The Messenger, which was released last October.

This single features the collaboration DiLight with gospel singer Dawn Martin. Other tracks include All I've Got, Always There, Dust and Praying for Rain.

It is being promoted by Delicious Vinyl, a California company that has had success with several rap acts as well as Mr Vegas and Machel Montano, among others.

Malachi, whose given name is Christopher Morris, did management studies at The University of the West Indies before venturing into music.

“I'd say what I bring to the table is the ability to relay a potent, relatable message in a way that feels new and unorthodox. I don't limit myself to any one particular sound; whatever style best fits the mood and message is what I will deliver,” he explained.