Chris Marshall lays down law

Singjay/producer Chris Marshall has teamed up with Konshens for a new single called Truck Load.

“We released the track last week and we immediately got a huge buzz on radio. The buzz is so big and our next move is to shoot a video with Konshens,” said Chris Marshall.

Chris Marshall got a major buzz last year with the single Tu y Yo featuring Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta which was a song on her Grammy-nominated studio album Kisses. The track, released on the Warner Music Brazil label, amassed 16 million views on YouTube.

“The song got a big buzz on radio in the US. It opened a lot of doors for me in Latin America. Anitta invited me to be on her album on the track, Tu y Yo, because it was dancehall. The album had music videos for every song, and was nominated for Best Urban Album at the Latin Grammys last year,” the singjay said.

Chris Marshall is ecstatic about the upcoming release of his Marshall Law EP.

“We'll be dropping each song every two weeks off this EP, then a final release in September. The goal is to build a bigger following, a more connected fanbase, and it's working so far,” he said.

The singjay, whose real name is Adrian Christopher Marshall, was born and raised in Linstead, St Catherine. He started producing and performing on local concerts at 12. He continued to work at his craft as he attended St Mary High, and McGrath High in St Catherine.

He is best known for co-producing Temperature by Sean Paul which became a Billboard Hot 100 number-one song in 2006. He has produced hit singles for Popcaan, Erup and many other local artistes.

More than a decade later, Chris Marshall is intent on making a name for himself as a singjay on the international music scene. He is signed to Rich Music Inc.

“I just want to continue to create music that is true to the message from my humble beginnings, and the passion behind dancehall music that is heard around the world,” he said.