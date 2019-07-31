Chris Martin has the moves on Billboard
Christopher Martin regains strength on this week's Billboard Reggae Albums Chart with And Then, which bolts from number 22 to two.
Released by VP Records on May 3, And Then debuted at number one on May 17. Martin worked with several producers on the set, including Llamar “Riff Raff” Brown, Kingyard Productions, Chimney Records, White Gad Productions and Robert Livingston.
To date, the album has sold just over 400 copies.
Martin is one of three re-entries in the Top 10. Soca Gold 2019 rises from number 14 to five while Shapes Of A Soul by Roots of a Rebellion steps in at number six.
Holding on to number one for a third week is Local Motion by San Diego-based, Hawaiian reggae band Pepper. Ways Of The World by The Movement is down one spot to number three.
Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse jumps to number nine to four in its eighth week on the chart, while Slightly Stoopid's Everyday Life, Everyday People slips from number four to seven in its 45th week.
After 56 weeks, Free Rein by Rebelution is number eight, while Sting and Shaggy's Grammy-winning 44/876 drops from number seven to nine.
Rapture (EP) by Koffee also backtracks from number seven last week to 10.
