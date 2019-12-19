Chris Martin says sorry
CHRISTOPHER Martin has apologised to his fans in Nairobi, Kenya, for reported carjackings and robberies that occurred during his Big Deal concert two Saturdays ago. The show was held at Impala Club Cricket Ground.
“I'd like to extend my sincerest apologies to those affected by those criminals who targeted my awesome supporters who braved the inclement weather to come to enjoy and sing some sweet reggae music wid mi,” he said on Twitter.
The 32-year-old singer said he was suspicious of “shuffling” while performing and feels deep regret for what transpired.
Nairobi media described the event as a mugging party as thieves ravished through the crowd at Impala grounds, stealing cellphones and other valuables.
The event organisers, Umoja Splash Festivals, also apologised for the breakdown in security.
For more than an hour, 2005 Digicel Rising Star winner provided the sea of patrons with a high-energy performance. The event also featured D-Major and Future Fambo.
The gig was initially scheduled for the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) grounds, however, it was relocated to Impala grounds after to accommodate the ninth ACP Summit of Heads of State and Government.
In May, Martin topped Billboard Reggae Album Chart with his sophomore set And Then. His other songs include Cheaters Prayer, Fi Mi Fren Dem, and Under The Influence.
