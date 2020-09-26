Chronic Law talks protection
Chronic Law is one of several acts featured on the infectious Solid Heart rhythm, and producer Rowane “Drop Top” Melhado is pleased with his contribution.
“Chronic Law is like family to me. In my opinion, he is a humble individual and very professional when it comes to his sound and how he articulates his words on a track. He is an artiste that I would always want to do work with,” Melhado told the Jamaica Observer.
Self Protection is Chronic Law's song. It was released on the Drop Top Records label on Friday, September 11 with its accompanying video. It is available on all digital platforms.
Self Protection address the issue of personal protection and to be careful as we traverse our environs.
“My aim is for the song to get as much traction, both local and internationally, and to be on the charts,” said Melhado.
Chronic Law, given name Ackeme Campbell, hails from the parish of St Thomas. He is known for songs including Hillside, Fake Sentence, Circumstances, and Anointed.
The Solid Heart rhythm features a total of 12 artistes. They include: Shane O, I- Wayne, Nesbeth, Candy Price, Flava Don, Flamzz, Marvin Lee, Big Voice, Bugle, Clevience, and Rygin King.
Rygin King's contribution, No Emotion, was released in August while the singjay was still recovering from gunshot wounds in hospital. He was discharged earlier this month.
Formed in June 2019, Drop Top Records has worked with several top flight acts and is positioning itself as a powerhouse in the industry.
Its other projects include Money Talk ( Drop Dem rhythm), Badness ( Arabian rhythm), and Don't Change ( Violin Crush rhythm).
