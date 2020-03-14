Chronixx drops Dela Move

Reggae singer Chronixx yesterday premièred Dela Move, his first solo material for 2020.

The track is a prelude to Dela Splash, his sophomore album slated for release later this year. This is the follow up to his 2017 Grammy-nominated début Chronology.

Dela Move, produced by JLL and Chronixx, is the intro track for Dela Splash. The album's title pays homage to an annual concert once held in Chronixx's home town of De La Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The event, which has been defunct for almost a decade, featured some of the island's biggest stars. Chronixx is part of a long line of musicians from Spanish Town such as his father Chronicle, Prince Far I, Papa San, and Koffee.

For Chronixx there isn't anything special about the water in the area that results in a proliferation of acts from that area, but what he calls a passionate striving. “Knowing that where I'm from is a place of creativity gave me confidence as a creator,” Chronixx states.

The accompanying music video has been described as a coming-of-age tale directed by Nabil Elderkin, whose credits include Kanye West, Dua Lipa, John Legend and Frank Ocean). The video was shot on Chronixx's stomping grounds of De La Vega City.

Looking to the album, Chronixx tapped his go-to producer Romaine “Teflonzincfence” Arnett on the majority of the tracks. The project is said to be genre-defying and features special guest collaborations with a number of acts which will be announced at a later date.

“[I want to] harness the full artillery of sounds that have been passed forward to us through the works of the great Diaspora and African music innovators,”Chronixx stated.