Chronixx spices up Tonight Show

AMERICAN talk show host Jimmy Fallon again added some Jamaican flavour to NBC's Tonight Show on Monday when he aired a video of Chronixx performing his latest single Cool As The Breeze/Friday.

Cool As The Breeze/Friday— officially released last Friday —is produced by Jimi Adesanya. It is from the reggae singer's upcoming album Dela Splash, slated for later this year.

Singles Dela Move and Same Prayer featuring Kababa Pyramid were released March and June, respectively.

Fallon is no stranger to Chronixx's music, having invited the reggae singer to the New York studio in 2014 and 2017.

“Thank you @ChronixxMusic. You always deliver,” the host tweeted after the performance.

Viewers were equally delighted at Chronixx's performance.

“Glad I stayed up and caught it. Performance was fire! tweeted Rose Cranberry, while Julia Holder posted: “Song is addictive. Blazing performance.”

Laura Sade said: “The song got me dancing whenever, wherever I hear it. Summer

Protoje and Shaggy have appeared on NBC Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Dela Splash is the follow-up to Chronixx's 2017 Grammy-nominated album Chronology.

Dela Splash pays homage to an annual talent concert held in De La Vega City in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The event, now defunct, featured some of the island's biggest stars.

“[I want to] harness the full artillery of sounds that have been passed forward to us through the works of the great Diaspora and African music innovators,” Chronixx told Observer in a previous interview.

Chronixx (given name Jamar McNaughton) came to prominence in 2013. He is known for songs including Who Knows (featuring Protoje), Capture Land, Clean Like a Whistle and Spirulina.

JESSE Royal has been added to the list of Digicel's brand ambassadors.

The announcement was made recently.

“I'm super-excited to be a part of the team, and I can't wait to get things started. With Digicel, I am earnestly seeking to bridge the gaps and provide meaningful support to the people,” said the reggae singer.

Jesse Royal is known for songs including Modern Day Judas, Gimme Likkle, and Lionorder.

Jesse Royal joins the growing line-up of Digicel brand ambassadors, including Bounty Killer, sprint king Usain Bolt, female sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Special Olympics champion Alphanso Cunningham