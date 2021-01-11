Chyna Nicole goes global

GLOBALLY, the past year has been a difficult one for the entertainment sector as the coronavirus pandemic has affected the efforts of many entertainers. Despite that, however, singer Chyna Nicole has a lot to be thankful for.

Her third studio album, Level of Concern (Jumpout Productions), released June 5, 2020, was among several recognised recently with a bronze medal by the Global Music Awards, which celebrates independent musicians.

“The Global Music Award is a huge honour and it opens doors for entertainers. This is my first award for 2021 and a great start to the new year,” Chyna Nicole told the Jamaica Observer.

Other bronze recipients include emerging artiste TEFO ( Deny It) and James Dixon ( Wordz Without Meaning).

Gold medal winners include Omar Sosa's An East African Journey (World Music) and Artina McCain's instrumental album Heritage, while Sangeeta Kaur ( Illuminance) and Jake Huber ( Jeopardy) were among the silver medal recipients.

Established in 2011, the Global Music Awards is widely recognised by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artistes and is heralded as music's golden seal of approval.

Chyna Nicole's Level of Concern has been making inroads on several charts. It did well on the weekly South Florida and The Foundation Radio Network (New York) music charts. It also featured on reggae charts in the United Kingdom.

The album ended the year at number eight on the Top Ten Albums ( The Foundation Radio Network) chart for 2020. That list also includes the Grammy-nominated albums Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton and Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals.

Two of the singles released from the album were chart hits. Nyah and Binghi and Let it Be for Justice topped the South Florida chart, and both songs reached number three on The Foundation Radio Network's weekly reggae chart. Nyah and Binghi was produced by Paul “Computer Paul” Henton while Let it Be For Justice was produced by Mark Clarke and Gary Sutherland.

Chyna Nicole finished 2020 as number five on the Top Female Singer of the year list by The Foundation Radio Network and as number two on the Top Female Singer list of 2020 in South Florida.

Chyna Nicole reflected on her past year in music.

“Everything happened as it should be. God has secured my destiny and I wouldn't change a thing. Life's lessons have taught me not to be so trusting and to separate the art from the artiste. I have worked with amazing people and some not so amazing ones,” she said.

She continued, “My works are flourishing and it starts from the root, my parents, the foundation birthed in Jamaica. I am happy to be layering the foundation and engaging my fans with the international sound that's represented in my music.”

In a move to promote reggae music, Chyna Nicole started the online radio platform islandwide.com that carries programmes and content geared towards enhancing the culture. She also hosts a four-hour programme on Thursdays called The Chyna Nicole Show.

For 2021, Chyna Nicole hopes to accomplish a lot more.

“I want to continue informing listeners and fans about free workshops and services to better their lives, re-engaging in playing an instrument, educating children and to continue growing my brand in music and media,” she added.