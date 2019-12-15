Cindy hails new Miss World

Miss World 1976 Cindy Breakspeare believes that the need for exposure on the world stage is one of the reasons why Jamaicans are attracted to international pageants.

“I think it's the platform for opportunity and exposure — the need to grow themselves, wanting the opportunity for a bigger stage, a bigger platform and to have a voice to make a change and to inspire people,” said Breakspeare.

Breakspeare was crowned at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 1976. Australia, Guam, United Kingdom and Finland were her runners-up that year.

Breakspeare said she was confident that Miss Jamaica World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh would have done well at the Miss World finals.

“She is such a talented vocalist and she has a lovely way about her. I am not at all surprised, I am just absolutely thrilled. Jamaica to the world.”

With a rising crime rate in 2019 and harsh economic times, Breakspeare agrees that Singh's win at the Miss World pageant is an appropriate feel-good occasion.

“Sure, absolutely. Anything that puts Jamaica on the world stage in a positive light is a good thing. And I believe she will be a wonderful ambassador.”

The former Miss World shared what she felt gave her the advantage with the judges on the night that she won.

“I think maybe because I was coming out of a background of physical culture with Spartan, So I was super fit,” Breakspeare recalled.

Spartan Health Club assumed the Miss Jamaica World franchise in the late 1970s until a few years ago.