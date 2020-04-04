Clarendonian Hubert Lee dead at 75

Hubert Lee, a singer who had a stint with The Clarendonians, died March 31 in Hartford, Connecticut. He was 75 years old.

His niece, Natasha Lee, told the Jamaica Observer that she last spoke to him the previous evening, and he mentioned then feeling discomfort in his side.

After getting no response when she called his cellular phone the next day, Lee asked a friend to check on him at home. The singer was discovered dead.

The cause of death has not been determined. Interestingly, his younger brother, Lansford Scafe, died one day earlier in their native Manchester.

Hubert Lee joined The Clarendonians after original member Ernest Wilson left the group in the early 1970s. He recorded a handful of songs with Peter Austin, the other original Clarendonian, including Night Owl.

In the early 1970s, Lee had a hit with There's Something on Your Mind, originally recorded in 1957 by American, Big Jay McNeely.

He had lived in the United States for over 35 years, working as a professional painter and recording sporadically.

Hubert Lee is survived by his son, five grandchildren, a sister and brother.