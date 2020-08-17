Classic rhythm takes on new life

Like many Jamaican artistes of his generation, Norman Owen grew up listening to the hallowed sounds of Studio One. One of his favourite songs from that label's vast archive is Love me Forever, the 1968 ballad by Carlton And The Shoes.

Its melody forms the base for Stars Have to Shine, the recently released compilation album produced by the New York-based Owen.

Owen said he was looking for something different for his latest production. He wanted to do a “foundation riddim” but with a contemporary feel and Love Me Forever seemed perfect.

Once he decided on the beat, he called on veteran bass player Daniel “Danny Axeman” Thompson to play the rhythm.

“Is a riddim mi love from birth. Di harmonies, di lyrics; everything perfect. Mi call Axeman an' sey 'General, a you mi waan do dis,' ” Owen told the Jamaica Observer.

There are 13 songs on Stars Have to Shine which is released by Owen's Crown International label. Most of the songs are done by veteran acts like Carlton Livingston, Pinchers, Utan Green and Lone Ranger.

According to Owen, “Yuh cyaan do a foundation riddim an' don't have at least three foundation artiste, 'cause dem pave di way.

Livingston, who started his career during the early 1970's, is best known for the ganja anthem, 100 Weight of Collie Weed. His song on Stars Have to Shine is Make Man Live, while Green teams with Owen (aka Azee) on A Me She Want.

Mich, Touch, Robert Minott, Lyrical and Virgo Man are some of the other acts on the project.

Owen is from Central Village in St Catherine. He and his younger brother Ansell have co-produced several “riddim” compilation albums such as the Gravel and Fun Time.

As an artiste, his songs include Education is The Key and Peace And Love. He entered the 2006 Jamaica Festival Song Competition, alongside Ruddy Thomas with You Are Love.

— Howard Campbell