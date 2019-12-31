My Top 10 Reggae Songs — Clyde McKenzie

In celebration of reggae's 50th anniversary, The Jamaica Observer publishes the personal Top 10 reggae song picks of all time by well-known personalities.

1) Dude – Beenie Man and Miss

Ting

2) Babylon System – Bob Marley

3) Action – Nadine Sutherland and

Terror Fabulous

4) True Reflections – Jah Cure

5) Land of Love – Marcia Griffiths

6) Everyone Falls in Love – Tanto

Metro and Devonte

7) Gimme di Light – Sean Paul

8) Ballroom Floor – Bunny Wailer

9) Not An Easy Road – Buju Banton

10) What One Dance Can Do –

Beres Hammond