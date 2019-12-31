My Top 10 Reggae Songs — Clyde McKenzie
In celebration of reggae's 50th anniversary, The Jamaica Observer publishes the personal Top 10 reggae song picks of all time by well-known personalities.
1) Dude – Beenie Man and Miss
Ting
2) Babylon System – Bob Marley
3) Action – Nadine Sutherland and
Terror Fabulous
4) True Reflections – Jah Cure
5) Land of Love – Marcia Griffiths
6) Everyone Falls in Love – Tanto
Metro and Devonte
7) Gimme di Light – Sean Paul
8) Ballroom Floor – Bunny Wailer
9) Not An Easy Road – Buju Banton
10) What One Dance Can Do –
Beres Hammond
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy