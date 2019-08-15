Cocoa Tea bashes corrupt politicians

Cocoa Tea is calling out corrupt politicians in soon-to-be released single Bax Dem Up .

“I am not advocating violence against the politicians even though they have been advocating violence against us because they are stealing the legacy of our kids, robbing the quality of our lives, from Venezuela, Columbia, Africa, the corruption is everywhere, and that is why the song is so popular; everyone can relate to it,” Cocoa Tea told the Jamaica Observer.

Bax Dem Up, which is scheduled to be released on the Roaring Lion label on August 28, has been doing the rounds.

According to the singer, the feedback has been encouraging.

“The song has a universal theme that everyone can relate to — government corruption. Even here, the misappropriation of public funds is widespread and the people are living in desperate poverty so this is a call for the poor people to stop hug up corrupt politicians; up up ye mighty race, stand and take your rightful place, too much poor people tax a waste. They should serve prison time for their deeds,” he said.

Cocoa Tea pointed to corruption scandals in other countries where politicians have lost their freedom for their acts of corruption such as Brazil.

In Brazil, Operation Car Wash, a probe carried out by the police in 2014, impliciated several politicians resulting in their arrests.

“It is a worldwide problem, it is happening in Africa, moving money to foreign accounts while the poor suffer. The whole world mix up inna wrongs,” he said.