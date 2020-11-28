Colah Colah stands up for the truth

Reggae singer Colah Colah is eyeing a big breakthrough on the international music scene with his latest single The Truth .

The single features veteran reggae singer Prince Allah, Norwegian musician/producer Lamek, and US-based musician/engineer Ras Amerlock.

“This song is very relevant for the times we're living in, these are some very scary times and the people have a right to know the truth. The truth is the light— you cannot hide from it no matter how hard you try. That's the message we're sending out with this song and I believe it will resonate with people all over the world,” said Colah Colah.

Colah Colah (given name Stephan Bygrave) believes that The Truth will be a global hit.

“I'm confident that this song has the potential to be a big hit globally. It's the kind of song that people who love authentic reggae music will appreciate. It's only been a few days since it was released and we're getting a lot of positive feedback about it already,” he said.

The Truth was released on the 7 Worlds imprint on November 22, along with a video. There are also two dub versions of the song, Lab Style (version) and The Truth remix.

All three versions of the song are available on all leading digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

The Truth was written by Colah Colah, while the musical accompaniment features Ashton “Family Man” Barrett on bass and organ, Ernest “Drummie Zeb” Williams on drums, Ole “Lamek” Schweder on guitar, former Burning Spear band member Lenval “Shayar”Jarrett on guitar, and Michael “Ras Amerlok” McCutcheon on bass and mooge synthesiser.

The mixing and musical arrangement was done by Michael “Ras Amerlok” McCutcheon.