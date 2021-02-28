Collabs galore on Sean Paul's album

Live N Livin is one of two albums to hit the market from Grammy winner Sean Paul during 2021. The album was said to be inspired by the perception held by members of the music industry that dancehall is dead. Instead, Sean Paul intends to show that the popular genre is alive and well by including over twenty artistes on this one body of work.

The album is a strong collaborative effort, and all but one features another artiste.

“It was important to me to show that in our genre of dancehall, we don't need to clash in order to attain the spotlight. We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams. Over the years myself, Shaggy, and more recently Koffee, Shenseea and others are tapping into the world stage and we are not clashing our co-workers, nor are we dividing our fans. This album Live N Livin is an album I hold very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation,” said Sean Paul.

The album features veteran artistes like Buju Banton, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Busy Signal, Mavado, and the younger generation of artists such as Chi Ching Ching, Intense, Skillibeng, and Govana and more.

Live N Livin is set to be released on March 12, 2021 executively produced by Sean Paul's label Dutty Rock Productions and distributed by ONErpm.

“We are all excited at ONErpm to be partnering with Sean Paul and Dutty Rock for the release of this timely and well curated album, Live N Livin. We look forward to assist in broadening the reach of dancehall globally” says Martin Price, director A&R (North America & Africa).