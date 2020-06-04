Collie Buddz blooms on Billboard

Bermudan deejay Collie Buddz earns his fourth number one album as the Cali Roots Riddim 2020 compilation debuts this week atop the Current Reggae Albums Chart. The chart is available via subscription to Nielsen Music.

Cali Roots Riddim 2020 was released May 22 by Ineffable Records, and sold 565 copies in its first week. Produced by Collie Buddz, the set has collaborations with Yellowman and his daughter K'reema, Etana, and Jesse Royal.

Several American reggae acts contributed to the set, including Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Bumpin Uglies, Pepper, SOJA, The Elovaters, The Movement, Dub Inc, and Common Kings. German artiste Gentleman is also a collaborator.

Collie Buddz, who came to prominence in 2007 with the hit song Come Around, previously topped the chart with his 2007 self-titled set; 2017's Good Life and 2019's Hybrid (which is currently number 11 on the chart). His Blue Dreamz EP peaked at number three in 2015.

Cali Roots Riddim 2020 also debuts at number seven on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The chart now combines streaming activity and sales data.

Live From California, a 20-track set by Fortunate Youth, enters at number two. The six-member Hermosa Beach, California act topped the chart in 2018 with Sugarshack Sessions EP Vol 3.

The long-standing World on Fire by Stick Figure is number three. To date it has sold 22, 232 copies, while last week's chart-topper The ExPerience, by Lila Iké, is down to number four after selling an additional 74 copies.

Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starz is number five, while Ways of The World by The Movement rises two places to number six.

Local Motion by Pepper is up six places to number seven, while VP Records' Reggae Gold 2019 re-enters at number eight.

New on the chart is Carry Me Home: A Reggae Tribute to Gil Scott Heron and Brian Jackson. It debuts at number nine. Released May 27, the project is the brainchild of Washington DC reggae group The Archives along with Thievery Corporation's Eric Hilton.

They recruited artistes like Raheem DeVaughn, dub poet Mutabaruka, Puma Ptah, Addis Pablo and Kenyatta Hill (the sons of reggae legends Augustus Pablo and Culture's Joseph Hill, respectively) for the compilation.

Another compilation, Bubblin' Riddim (EP), by Pana is new at number 10. The five-song project was released May 25 by Pana Music LLC.

Shaggy and producer Rvssian register entries on the Billboard Latin charts. Over on Latin Pop Airplay, Me Siento Bien by Darkiel x Shaggy x MAFFIO debuts at number 40. Rvssian debuts at 32 with No Me Ame featuring Anuel AA and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

No Me Ame also debuts at number 19 on Billboard's Latin Rhythm Airplay and number 44 on the Latin Airplay chart.

Skip Marley continues to make moves on the Billboard charts with Slow Down. It spends a third week at the top of Adult R&B Songs chart, while moving up from 26 to 23 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop. On Hot R&B Songs, it inches from 11 to 9, while on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay it stays put at number six.